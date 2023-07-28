Crash On HWY 108 In Twain Harte Stalling Traffic

Twain Harte, CA — First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 108 at the east Twain Harte entrance that has stalled traffic.

The collision happened at the Twain Harte Drive intersection when two vehicles collided in the middle of the roadway. Both overturned, one on its side and the other on its roof with three people trapped inside. Crews are working to free them and several ambulances have been called to the scene including a medi-flight. There is no word on injuries at this time.

The wreckage is blocking several lanes and traffic is getting backed up in both directions. Officers are directing traffic, with some detouring onto Twain Harte Drive. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.