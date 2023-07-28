Update: Vegetation Fire Off Mono Way In Sonora

Update at 10:15 am: CAL Fire reports that the vegetation fire near the 13000 block of Mono Way, near Elsie’s Pond, down in a canyon, is 20 x 50 feet in size. It is burning brush at a “slow rate of spread.” Air resources from Columbia are also heading to the fire. Firefighter staging is at the Chrysler dealership. Be prepared for activity in area.

Original story posted at 10 am: Sonora, CA — There is a reported vegetation fire off Mono Way near the Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep- Ram dealership.

Smoke is visible nearby, and firefighters are responding to the area. The fire is reportedly in a canyon near the area known as Elsie’s Pond. There was also a fire in that region on July 2nd. It is an area where transient residents are known to live. Firefighters are staging near the auto dealership to investigate the fire. No evacuations have been called for.

We will pass along more information when it becomes available.