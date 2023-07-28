Valley Springs Man Killed In UTV Crash Near Campground

UTV Crash Investigation - Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department Image View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — The CHP confirms that a 70-year-old man died in a crash involving a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) near New Hogan Reservoir Thursday evening.

The Valley Springs man was driving a John Deere side-by-side gator-style vehicle on a pedestrian trail near the Oak Knoll Campground.

CHP spokesperson Eric Parsons says that the unidentified man died after he tried to turn around and the vehicle rolled about 20 feet down an embankment.

It was an extensive rescue effort. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department also assisted and notes that emergency responders hiked into the area due to its remote location. The department notes that another male also suffered minor injuries in the incident. The crash remains under investigation.