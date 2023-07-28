Clear
Expanding Business And Neighborhood Watch In West Point

By B.J. Hansen
West Point Merchant Association

West Point Merchant Association

West Point, CA — The West Point Merchant Association will host a meeting next week in which members of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and other county officials will attend.

The goals of the West Point Merchant Association include providing a welcoming business district, promoting a safe environment, and giving back to the local community.

The group reports, “We are working with local county officials, including law enforcement, to support efforts to make the town safer including participating in a business watch and encouraging local neighborhoods to do their own neighborhood watch.”

The association’s first combined meeting with local county officials will be Saturday, August 12 at 10 am at the West Point Community Hall on Highway 26. The community is invited to attend.

