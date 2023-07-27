Update: Fire In Copperopolis

Vegetation Fire in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County from Lake Tulloch View Photos

Update at 12:35 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the Tenton near Lake Tulloch in Copperopolis. The grass fire broke out in the eleven o’clock hour on the 5100 block of Kiva Place behind the Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) Copper Cove water treatment plant, which is near Little John Road, off Highway 4 in Calaveras County. CAL Fire reports the blaze is estimated at 40-50 acres, and all aircraft have been called off the scene. Crews will remain on the scene working towards full containment and mopping up for the next couple of hours. What sparked the fire is under investigation.

