Calaveras Community Foundation 2023 Competitive Grants

Calaveras, CA–The Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) has set the deadline for its grant cycle for 2023. Aspiring applicants are urged to take prompt action, as completed grant applications must be submitted by July 31.

For those interested in applying, complete details, application guidelines, and fillable forms are readily available at the foundation’s official website: www.calaverascommunityfoundation.org.

Should you require any further assistance or have inquiries, reach out to the CCF office at (209) 736-1845 or contact them via email at info@calaverascommunityfoundation.org.

The application process kicked off on July 1, and all submissions must be sent exclusively via email to: info@calaverascommunityfoundation.org, ensuring they reach the foundation by Monday, July 31, 2023.