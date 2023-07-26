New Details On Twain Harte House Fire

Fuller Drive House Fire View Photos

Twain Harte, CA — The Twain Harte Fire Department is releasing more information about a fire that damaged a home in the 29000 block of Fuller Drive on Monday.

We reported earlier that the fire ignited shortly before 6 am and resulted in road closures nearby.

When the initial firefighters arrived on the scene, they were alerted by dispatch that a neighbor had called to say that two people may still be inside.

Firefighters then conducted an aggressive search and thankfully found that no individuals were in the two-story home. Investigators determined that the fire started outside the structure and spread to portions of the interior and attic space. It caused major damage to the attic.

No injuries occurred during the firefight. The Twain Harte Fire Department was assisted by CAL Fire and the Mi Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District.