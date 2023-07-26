Drowning Victim Recovered At Lake Don Pedro

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Marine and Safety Enforcement Unit at Lake Don Pedro View Photo

Don Pedro, CA — Over a month after going missing, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man’s remains have been recovered from Lake Don Pedro.

61-year-old Jorge Arturo Cervantes of Nevada was reported missing on June 16 while swimming in the lake. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Marine and Safety Enforcement Unit searched along with other partnering agencies, including the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, and the California Office of Emergency Services. They were unable to initially locate Cervantes.

The man’s family sought additional help from experienced teams at California Recovery Divers and Ralston Underwater Search and Recovery. The outside groups, along with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, have now located the body.

The sheriff’s office notes that it sends its “deepest condolences” to the Cervantes family.