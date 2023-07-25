Fire Restrictions Taking Effect In Many Areas Of Stanislaus National Forest

High Hazard Areas In Red View Photo

Sonora, CA — Following the recent heat wave, and with more hot temperatures on the horizon, the Stanislaus National Forest is implementing fire restrictions in the high-hazard areas.

A new Forest Order prohibits the following items in designated high-hazard areas:

1. Discharging a firearm

2. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, except in the Developed Recreation Sites

3. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, within an open Developed Recreation Site listed in Exhibit C, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

4. Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

5. Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device that is properly installed, maintained, and in effective working order in accordance with U.S. Forest Service Standard 5100-1.

More details regarding current Forest Orders are available online by clicking here.