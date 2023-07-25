GOP: The Biden Border Policy Is Not Working

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) recently delivered remarks on the Senate floor regarding border security.

McConnell was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“‘The Administration’s plan is working as intended.’

That, Mr. President, is the Department of Homeland Security’s assessment of the situation at our southern border since President Biden ended Title 42 authorities back in May.

On the Biden Administration’s watch, Customs and Border Protection reported record-shattering numbers of illegal border crossings. And yet Washington Democrats would like us to believe that with the flip of a switch, they’ve brought the crisis they helped create under control.

Believe me, Mr. President. I wish that were true.

But the American communities dealing with the effects of President Biden’s open borders – like the record flows of deadly drugs – know different.

And so do the thousands of migrants caught up in his Administration’s humanitarian catastrophe along the border.

Here, unfortunately, are the facts:

While the Biden Administration crows about migrant ‘encounters’ declining, the month of May 2023 saw more than 35,000 inadmissible persons arrive at southern border ports of entry. That’s double the May total from just a year before. And last month, in June, that number jumped to over 45,000.

Meanwhile, the number of FBI terror watchlist suspects arrested at the border thus far this fiscal year has already set a new annual record.

And President Biden’s HHS Department still can’t seem to account for over 85,000 children who arrived at the border unaccompanied and were released into the United States.

Mr. President, I know several of our colleagues on this side of the aisle will have more to say on this subject later today. But if this is what the Biden Administration calls a plan that’s ‘working as intended,’ I’d hate to see what they think failure looks like.”

