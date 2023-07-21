Man Dies In Crash Near Murphys

Murphys, CA — The California Highway Patrol says a Bakersfield man was killed in a crash on Highway 4 near Utica Powerhouse Road on Thursday afternoon.

It occurred at around 3:30 pm.

For an unknown reason, the Bakersfield man, driving a 2003 Toyota Camry westbound on Highway 4, drifted onto the shoulder, and veered across the oncoming traffic lane. The vehicle hit head-on with a Toyota Tundra driven by Louis Sweet of Sonora. The Bakersfield man was killed, and two of his passengers were injured and transported to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.

Sweet had “moderate injuries” and was also taken to Memorial Medical Center. Three juvenile passengers in Sweet’s vehicle had “minor injuries” and were released to family members.

The CHP adds, “Fatigue and/or distracted driving may be a factor in this collision. Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected in this collision.”