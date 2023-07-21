Clear
Copperopolis Woman Killed In Crash

By B.J. Hansen
Copperopolis, CA — A 30-year-old Copperopolis woman died Thursday evening in a crash on Little John Road at Copper Cove Drive.

The CHP reports that the unidentified woman was driving a Toyota Camry north on Little John Road at a high rate of speed and she crashed into a power pole, sheering it. The vehicle then continued into a field and overturned multiple times.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and no other vehicles were involved. Details surrounding the crash are under investigation, according to the CHP.

