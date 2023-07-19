State Leader Views Chicken Ranch Rancheria’s Homelessness Efforts

Lourdes M. Castro Ramirez and Lloyd Mathiesen View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Lourdes M. Castro Ramirez, California’s Secretary of the Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency, recently visited Tuolumne County to see firsthand the efforts of Chicken Ranch Rancheria and Resiliency Village to address homelessness.

We reported earlier that the Tribe has received a $626,000 grant to help boost bed space for homeless residents in the community and to increase advocacy and partnerships between service providers with a direct referral to the Mathiesen Memorial Health Clinic and the Red Feather Clinic. Those facilities are operated by the Tribe and address physical and mental health challenges. Both are open to the general public.

There is also a youth component of the grant focused on street outreach that includes advocacy and education.

Tribal Chair, Lloyd Mathiesen, says, “To truly make a difference in our housing and homelessness crisis, it is imperative that state and tribal nations work together as equal partners alongside non-profits and local governments while incorporating traditional and non-traditional programs that address the issues of the unhoused.”

The state participants in the meeting toured Resiliency Village, a close partner in the grant-funded efforts, and reviewed architectural design plans for its new site addition. The mission of Resiliency Village is to help people unsheltered and impacted by trauma through onsite services, creative activities, and skill-building, to support a self-sustaining future through housing, healing, and hope.