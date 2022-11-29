$626,000 Awarded To Chicken Ranch Rancheria For Homelessness Partnerships

Chicken Ranch Rancheria Administration Office View Photo

Jamestown, CA — The Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians is receiving state grant money for efforts to help those experiencing homelessness in the community.

The $626,000 is from the Tribal Homeless, Housing, Assistance and Prevention program that was created this past year by state lawmakers. According to an announcement from the Governor’s Office, it is designed to “provide flexible funding to support the efforts of California’s federally recognized tribes to address homelessness in their communities.”

The Chicken Ranch Rancheria reports that it will be partnering with Resiliency Village, the City of Sonora, and several other community service groups to address ongoing challenges related to homelessness.

It includes the creation of a new pilot program, entitled, “Street Resiliency, The Road Home.” There will be a strong focus on a youth component and providing education and advocacy at schools. They will help provide supplies, referrals, and to build trust between the outreach team and unsheltered youth.

Outreach and education programs in the local schools and Family Learning Centers will also emphasize the strengthening of life skills and self-care. A goal is to protect youth from the damaging impacts of street life and help them move into stable housing.

In addition, there will be increased bed space at Resiliency Village, specifically for unaccompanied youths under the age of 25.

There will also be a street outreach effort assisting all ages. They will help provide needed services and strengthen the individual emotionally, physically, and spiritually. The Tribe reports, “It is proven that a 20-year-old needs one type of support and a 50-year-old needs another. Our program will provide both, adjusting the support and resources to the need of the person. Outreach strategies require the development of an understanding of the individual circumstances and needs of each person, as well as cultural barriers that may prevent people from accessing mainstream services.”

Also. part of the effort will be a direct referral and connection with Mathiesen Memorial Health Clinic and the Red Feather Clinic to offer immediate support for mental and medical health challenges.