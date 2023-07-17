Calaveras Community Blood Drive on July 25

Calaveras, CA– A nationwide emergency blood shortage has created a critical need for blood donations. The Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) has partnered with Vitalant to collect blood donations. The donation process is straightforward, taking just around an hour to complete.

Preparing for your donation is easy. Step one: make an appointment by visiting donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code SMFM399 or scan the provided QR code. Alternatively, you can call 877-258-4825 to schedule your appointment. Step two: on the day of donation, remember to bring a valid photo ID, have a nutritious meal beforehand, and stay hydrated. Donors must be 16 or older, with 16-year-olds requiring a signed Vitalant parent consent form.

This month’s blood drive will occur on July 25, 2023, from 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm at the San Andreas Town Hall, located at 24 Church Hill Road. Show your support for the community by participating in this crucial event. The CCF extend their heartfelt gratitude to blood donors.