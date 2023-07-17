Cloudy
98.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man Tased During Indecent Exposure Arrest

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo

Photo Icon View Photo

San Andreas, CA — A man was recently arrested for indecent exposure at Turner Park in San Andreas.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that 46-year-old Jamey Maroney was endangering the peace and the well-being of park visitors in the process. Specific details were not released.

When deputies arrived, he was allegedly aggressive and threatened to physically harm the officials. The Sheriff’s Office attempted de-escalation techniques but eventually had to use a Taser to get Maroney under control and into custody.

He was booked into county jail on charges of indecent exposure, threats against law enforcement, and resisting arrest.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 