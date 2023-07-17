Man Tased During Indecent Exposure Arrest

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — A man was recently arrested for indecent exposure at Turner Park in San Andreas.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that 46-year-old Jamey Maroney was endangering the peace and the well-being of park visitors in the process. Specific details were not released.

When deputies arrived, he was allegedly aggressive and threatened to physically harm the officials. The Sheriff’s Office attempted de-escalation techniques but eventually had to use a Taser to get Maroney under control and into custody.

He was booked into county jail on charges of indecent exposure, threats against law enforcement, and resisting arrest.