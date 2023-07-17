Pika Fire In Yosemite Up To 650 Acres

Pika Fire In Yosemite View Photo

Yosemite, CA — The air quality in Yosemite has been unhealthy at times due to the Pika Fire.

The National Park Service reports that the fire burning in an isolated area near North Dome is up to 650 acres. The Lightning caused fire was located on June 29 and officials are using a confine and contain strategy by allowing it to burn naturally where possible.

There are 40 firefighters assigned to the incident. They plan to continue firing operations over the next three days and then transition into a patrol and monitor phase.

Smoke will be visible over the coming days. At times over the weekend, the air quality in Yosemite reached “hazardous” levels during the morning hours, but then improved when the smoke lifted during the afternoon. More information on air quality in Yosemite National Park can be found here.