Update: Structure Fire In Sonora

Update at 4:30 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that ground and air resources have knocked down the blaze in a home in the 19000 block of Cordelia Avenue off Mono Way, behind the Best Western Hotel. They add that the flames did not spread to nearby vegetation and were contained to the attic. The fire began around 3:30 p.m., and when firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. All incoming resources and aircraft have been called off the scene. A small crew will remain on the scene, mopping up for about an hour. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 4:05 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Ground and air resources are battling a structure fire in the 19000 block of Cordelia Avenue in the Sonora area of Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire reports that when firefighters arrived on the scene off Mono Way, the attic of the home was fully engulfed in flames. There is no word on whether the flames have spread to nearby vegetation or if any other structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.