Mariposa Man Arrested For Having Child Pornography

Mariposa County, CA – A Mariposa man was arrested for uploading child pornography.

Sheriff’s investigators, who are also part of the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, received several cyber hits notifying them that “a local resident had accessed or uploaded child sexual abuse-type material.”

Following up on those hits, Friday morning detectives and deputies arrested 53-year-old Brian Michael Foutch for possession of child pornography. Sheriff’s officials did not release any details regarding what, how much, or on what devices the material was uploaded. They also did not reveal how many victims were affected or whether any local children were involved.

As can be seen on the video in the image box, Foutch was taken into custody without incident on two felony counts of possession of child pornography. He was placed on $60,000 bail.