Man Wanted For Several Serious Crimes In Mariposa County

Mariposa County, CA – Mariposa County Sheriff’s Investigators are asking for the public’s help to catch a man wanted for serious crimes.

Sheriff’s officials detailed that they have been actively looking for Daniel Kapumau in connection with a kidnapping, domestic violence and evading a peace officer. Investigators added, “Kapumau has been the cause of multiple calls to our office.”

Detectives did not release any additional information on those crimes regarding when they occurred, or how many victims were impacted. Sheriff’s officials ask that anyone who knows his location or has any information regarding his whereabouts contact them at 209-966-3615 or report it anonymously on the Sheriff’s App.