Update: Fire In Tuolumne County

Fire in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County View Photos

Update at 2:25 p.m.: Fire crews have made progress on the Campbells Fire burning in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports, “Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the vegetation fire located in the 17000 block of Campbells Flat Road near Appey Way. The fire is estimated to be a quarter-to-half-acre in size and one outbuilding was fully involved in flames. Crews will remain on scene, working towards full containment and mopping up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Update at 2:15 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the “Campbell Fire” is a quarter- to half-acre vegetation fire located in the 17000 block of Campbell Flat Road in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County. She added that one outbuilding was fully involved in flames.

Below Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian reported that one structure is threatened and the occupants had been given an advisory evacuation, but she now says they were “just advised of the possibility” of being evacuated, but no formal notice was issued.

Original post at 1:55 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — Ground and air resources are working on a vegetation fire in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County.

The flames broke out on Campbells Flat Road near Appey Way. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian details that one structure is threatened and the occupants have been given an advisory evacuation, meaning they should be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice. There are no other evacuations at this time. There is also no information regarding the fire’s size or the flames’ rate of spread. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.