Standard Park Anticipated Reopening Date Announced

Standard, CA — After hinting at this week’s Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting that the Standard Park repair work would be completed soon, the Recreation Department has announced an anticipated reopening date.

Recreation Manager Eric Aitken says that a final step was installing new sod, which is now completed. He adds, “Now that the sod is installed there is a two-week period that the park must remain closed to allow the sections of turf that were replaced a chance to get established before users are allowed on the fields.”

Standard Park is anticipated to reopen on Tuesday, July 25.

The park has been closed throughout what is typically a very busy spring and summer recreation season.

Aitken adds, “We know what a huge impact this has had and will have on our community and user groups. We are working with the contractor to do everything possible to get the park back open for leagues, activities, and events as soon as possible.”

The park experienced heavy flood damage during the winter months, notably during a March 11 storm event.