Standard Park, Groveland Community Hall, And Other Updates

Groveland Community Hall Fire Damage View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors heard new information about Standard Park, the Groveland Community Hall, and other facilities recently impacted by things ranging from flooding to fires.

County Facilities Manager Ed Hoag provided an update at today’s meeting. In relation to the flood damage at Standard Park, he stated, “We are in the final portion of reconstructing all four of the fields. It looks like they are going to be done in about the next 10 days.”

The county had to repair turf and replace much of the dirt due to flooding.

Supervisor Anaiah Kirk questioned if it means that Standard Park will be open to the public in 10 days, and Hoag responded, “The only thing that we may have an issue with is that they had to replace some of the turf around the infields, and they have to make sure that the material knits and gets rooted before we start playing on it. But, it has already been installed, and it has been doing pretty good. With this type of weather, and the irrigation out there, we should be coming along really quick.”

Hoag noted that he will be meeting with Recreation Manager Eric Aitken soon regarding scheduling for programs and activities at the park. The park has been closed over the spring and summer, which is traditionally a busy time for sports leagues.

In regards to the June 25 fire at the Groveland Community Hall, Hoag noted that follow up reports and information gathering are still ongoing, but stated, “The building had damage to the front, and damage to the roof section above the front meeting room. We don’t have all of the reports back from structural (engineers) and the architects, but just from conversations on-site, they believe it is very repairable.”

More information about the Groveland Community Hall will be known when reports are completed.

Also, in regards to the March 11 storm event that brought heavy flooding and storm damage to the county, notably around Sonora, there were 11 county buildings impacted, and only three carpet projects remain. All of the departments are back in the buildings working. The final three carpeting repairs will take place soon.