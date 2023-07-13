Clear
68.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Illegal Possession Of Firearms Arrest In Copperopolis

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Weapons confiscated during Copperopolis arrest

Weapons confiscated during Copperopolis arrest

Photo Icon View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that an arrest was made in Copperopolis of an individual who was prohibited from possessing firearms.

In partnership with the Probation Department, the Sheriff’s Office conducted a compliance check at an undisclosed residence in Copperopolis. During the check, officials found a man inside who was prohibited from possessing firearms due to his criminal record. The person inside was not the probationer they originally went to check on.

37-year-old Allen Ray Scrivner of Copperopolis was promptly arrested on charges of illegally possessing firearms and ammunition. Details are still limited, as the case remains under investigation.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 