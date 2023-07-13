Illegal Possession Of Firearms Arrest In Copperopolis

Weapons confiscated during Copperopolis arrest View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that an arrest was made in Copperopolis of an individual who was prohibited from possessing firearms.

In partnership with the Probation Department, the Sheriff’s Office conducted a compliance check at an undisclosed residence in Copperopolis. During the check, officials found a man inside who was prohibited from possessing firearms due to his criminal record. The person inside was not the probationer they originally went to check on.

37-year-old Allen Ray Scrivner of Copperopolis was promptly arrested on charges of illegally possessing firearms and ammunition. Details are still limited, as the case remains under investigation.