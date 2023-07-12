Clear
Forest Updates Wilderness Conditions

By Tracey Petersen
Waterways are still running high and fast in STF

Tuolumne County, CA – Those planning to head to the Wilderness area of the Stanislaus National Forest this weekend should make sure they are prepared for the conditions that still linger after several major winter storms.

Forest officials relay that there is high water, wet ground and snowpack. They added, “We highly discourage creek crossings. Many lakes are frozen (yes, you read that correctly!), and you can only access them if you are prepared for over-snow travel with crampons (a metal plate with spikes fixed to a boot).”

At the Summit Ranger Station, visitors can read handwritten notes left by others that have recently hiked the area and witnessed first-hand the trail conditions. Forest officials also advise those heading to the high country to call the ranger stations in those areas for more information or click here for trailhead conditions. For more information about the Wilderness area’s special places, click here.

 

