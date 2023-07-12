Bundles Of Books Help Teachers And Students

Calaveras County Office of Education’s Director of Curriculum and Instruction Jessica Dorris View Photos

Angels Camp, CA – Bundles of books have been purchased to help teachers and students in Calaveras County.

Through the CalHOPE SEL (Social Emotional Learning) Grant, hundreds of books were purchased and will be distributed throughout the county, along with providing every classroom with a calming corner kit. Calaveras County Office of Education’s Director of Curriculum and Instruction, Jessica Dorris, is pictured in the image box photo preparing book sets to go out to all county Schools.

“We are supporting classroom teachers with integrating character building naturally during literacy development,” explained Dorris.

The books are designed to help support teachers during literacy development and teach students self-awareness, self-management, and more, added county education officials. The breakdown of what materials will go to what grade levels is below, as provided by CCOE:

Read-aloud picture books will be going to all elementary classrooms that showcase each SEL competency-self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision-making.

Hardbound library novels that connect SEL competencies thematically will go to all junior high and high school campuses.

Classroom calming corner kits that support self-regulation are slated to arrive at every classroom in Calaveras County.