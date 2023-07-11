Calaveras Big Trees State Park Inducted Into Old Growth Forest Network

Calaveras Big Trees State Park View Photo

Arnold, CA – Calaveras Big Trees State Park became the 20th California forest to join the nationwide network that connects “people with nature by creating a national network.”

With about 1,000 giant sequoias, some of the world’s oldest living organisms, the park in the Arnold area joined the national Old-Growth Forest Network, click here for details on the group. The South Grove Preserve joined more than 200 forests in 34 states across the U.S. dedicated to sharing the value and complexity of our nation’s old-growth forests, noted park officials.

“The Old Growth Forest Network recognition event was a wonderful way to acknowledge our giant old Sequoias and the people who appreciate them,” said Calaveras Big Trees State Park Superintendent Danielle Gerhart.

The achievement was celebrated at a brief ceremony last month at the park. Attendees participated in a presentation and then the installation of the Old Growth Forest Network sign at the South Grove trailhead, followed by a hike to learn about old and young trees and biomass on the forest floor.

“Adding Calaveras Big Trees State Park and its rich cultural and biological heritage to this growing network of diverse and complex forests is an honor,” said Noelle Collins, Southwest Regional Manager.