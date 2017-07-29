Update: Vegetation Fire In Tuolumne County Force Evacuation

Update at 2:30 p.m.: CAL Fire is reports a vegetation fire on the 15500 block of Jacksonville Road near Juniper Mine Road is 15 to 20 acres and moving at a fast rate of spread heading up a slope. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Officials report that one home has been evacuated but CAL Fire reports no other structures are threatened at this time. The CHP close Jacksonville Road at Algerine Road and Jacksonville Road at Highway 120.

Original post at 2:11 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a vegetation fire in the Jamestown area.

CAL Fire reports it is in the vacinity of the 15500 block of Jacksonville Road near Juniper Mine Road. CAL Fire has requested that the CHP close Jacksonville and Algerine roads and at the south end of Jacksonville Road near Highway 120. There are no details on the fire’s size or the flames rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened at this time. We’ll bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.