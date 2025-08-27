Clear
Update: Power Outage Impacts Thousands In Jamestown And Groveland

By Nic Peterson

Update at 5:16 pm: Power has been restored for the majority of customers who lost power. The cause of the outage is unknown.

Update at 4:59 pm: The scope of the power outage has increased. The estimated number of customers impacted in total is 6,027.

Original story posted at 4:56 pm: Jamestown, CA– A power outage is affecting the communities of Jamestown and Groveland. The outage began shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, leaving 2,541 customers without electricity. PG&E says the outage is unplanned, and crews are investigating potential damage to restore service. There is no estimated time for power restoration at this time.

