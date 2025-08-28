California Free Fishing Day This Weekend

Sonora, CA — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife allows two free fishing days each year.

It is a chance for people to fish without buying a sport fishing license. It is designed to let people give fishing a try.

All other fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, and gear restrictions, remain in place. In addition, every angler must have an appropriate report card if fishing for steehead, sturgeon, or salmon (specifically in the Smith and Klamath-Trinity River Systems).

The state’s first free fishing day was just after Independence Day (July 5), and the second and final one is this Saturday, August 30 (shortly before Labor Day).

For more information on year-round fishing licenses and report cards, click here.