CAL FIRE Launches ‘Set, Go’ Campaign

Sonora, CA– With peak wildfire season underway, CAL FIRE announced a new public education campaign urging Californians to plan ahead and evacuate early when fires threaten.

The “Set, Go” campaign, running through October, is part of a broader initiative under the message “Your Home. Your Community. Your California.” The agency said the message will extend beyond this season as a year-round reminder that wildfire preparedness is a shared responsibility. The campaign emphasizes three steps: create a family wildfire action plan, pack an emergency supply kit, and leave early if evacuation orders are issued. Officials said families who prepare “Go Bags” and practice evacuation drills are far more likely to escape quickly and safely.

The agency said it is pairing education efforts with defensible space programs, fuel reduction projects, and local partnerships to strengthen community resilience. Many high-risk areas have already organized Fire Safe Councils, Firewise Communities, and Community Wildfire Protection Plans to help neighbors work together on fuel mitigation and emergency planning.

CAL FIRE urged residents to visit here for checklists and planning tools. Recommended steps include identifying escape routes, designating a family meeting place, preparing supply kits with essentials, and keeping vehicles fueled during fire season.