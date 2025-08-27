Jamestown Man Arrested On Felony Drug Charge

Sonora Police Arrest graphic View Photo

Sonora, CA– A Jamestown man was arrested early Saturday, August 23rd, after police say he refused to leave the Sonora Walmart and was later found with methamphetamine in his possession.

Officers responded to the store around 3:20 a.m. after employees reported a man who would not leave the property and requested that he be formally trespassed. An officer located the man, identified as Christian Gonzalez, 33, near the entrance. Dispatch informed police that Gonzalez was on Tuolumne County probation. Officers detained him and, during a search, reported finding methamphetamine. Dispatch also advised that Gonzalez had more than two prior convictions for possession of controlled substances.

Because of those convictions, police said, the new charge was elevated to a felony under Proposition 36. Gonzalez was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail without incident.