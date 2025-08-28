Calaveras Schools Superintendent Writes About Mental Health And Social Media

San Andreas, CA — Jared Hungerford, the Calaveras Superintendent of Schools, has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog looking at the impacts of social media and screens on teenagers.

He references a recent symposium he attended featuring a keynote address by Jonathan Haidt, author of the book, The Anxious Generation.

Hungerford writes, “In his book, Haidt sought the cause of the clear and verifiable increase in mental health emergencies among teens and young adults since 2010, and the only visible and consistent correlation is to the introduction of smartphones, particularly those with front-facing cameras, and the rise of social networks with ‘likes’ and infinite scroll capabilities.”

In the blog, he also references a film, called Screenagers. You can read it in its entirety by clicking here.