Clear
Sponsored By:

Calaveras Schools Superintendent Writes About Mental Health And Social Media

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Jared Hungerford

Jared Hungerford

Photo Icon View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Jared Hungerford, the Calaveras Superintendent of Schools, has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog looking at the impacts of social media and screens on teenagers.

He references a recent symposium he attended featuring a keynote address by Jonathan Haidt, author of the book, The Anxious Generation.

Hungerford writes, “In his book, Haidt sought the cause of the clear and verifiable increase in mental health emergencies among teens and young adults since 2010, and the only visible and consistent correlation is to the introduction of smartphones, particularly those with front-facing cameras, and the rise of social networks with ‘likes’ and infinite scroll capabilities.”

In the blog, he also references a film, called Screenagers. You can read it in its entirety by clicking here.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 