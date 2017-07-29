Containment Grows On Detwiler Fire

Detwiler Fire Enlarge

Mariposa County, CA — There is an increase in the containment of the Detwiler Fire.

The fire’s size is holding steady at 81,650 and the containment has grown from 75 to 80 percent. CAL Fire has announced that the Mother Lode Fairgrounds evacuation shelter will be closing today at Noon. The American Red Cross of Central California will be in the Greeley Hill area today distributing clean-up materials to residents affected by the blaze from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. or until supplies last.

Firefighters have made good progress building and reinforcing containment lines in very hot and dry conditions coupled with steep and rugged terrain, which is making some work very challenging, according to CAL Fire. Mariposa Sheriff’s Office lifted evacuation advisories for Northern Mariposa County on Friday. The following areas remain under advisories: Dogtown Road between Texas Hill to Bull Creek roads; Texas Hill, Bondurant Mine, and Bull Creek roads. Should a new evacuation order be implemented, officials note that the following travel routes should be used: For Texas Hill and Bondurant Mine roads, exit using Dogtown to Coulterville or Holtzel to Greeley Hill Road.

The number of resources battling the blaze continues to decline. There remain 3,293 firefighters assigned to the incident, 232 engines, 87 crews, 11 helicopters, 21 dozers and 40 water tenders. 63 homes have been destroyed, 67 outbuildings and one commercial building. In addition, damage has been reported to 13 additional homes and eight outbuildings.

CAL Fire expects to have full containment on August 5.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.