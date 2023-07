Valley Springs, CA — There is a vegetation fire in the Valley Springs area South of Pardee Dam.

Air and ground resources are in the area. The fire is in the vicinity of Camp Seco Road in Calaveras County. CAL Fire reports that it is five acres in size and moving at a moderate rate of spread. There are no initial reports of any structures being threatened.

Written by BJ Hansen .

