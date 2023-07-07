Sheriff Pooley To Talk Staffing, Fentanyl Busts, and Crime Trends

Tuolumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley.

After having trouble hiring deputies in recent years, there has been an uptick in applications after the board of supervisors agreed to increase pay and hiring incentives. Sheriff Pooley will provide an update.

He will also talk about the fentanyl bust that we reported on earlier this week, where 200 pounds of the drug was confiscated. He will also talk about why fentanyl is more concerning than many other types of drugs, and where a majority of it is being transported in from.

In addition, he will provide an update on overall crime trends, how the new jail is operating, ways that drones are helping the department, things everyone should keep in mind this summer fire season, and the concerning spike in drownings.