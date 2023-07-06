Deputies Apprehend Kidnapping Suspect And Unearth Drug Sales Operation

Sonora, CA–Recently, law enforcement officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop near the intersection of O’Byrne’s Ferry Road and Highway 108. Their primary objective was to apprehend 26-year-old Alyssa Hoyopatubbi, who was wanted for multiple felonies including robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, vehicle theft, and kidnapping during a carjacking. The incident resulted in the arrest of not only Hoyopatubbi but also three other individuals, ultimately leading to the discovery of a drug sales operation.

As the deputies approached the suspect’s vehicle just before 1:00 a.m., they ordered all occupants to exit. The four individuals were identified as 44-year-old Gina Cook, 26-year-old Alyssa Hoyopatubbi, 42-year-old Jessica Timko, and 41-year-old Marshae Wolf. A thorough search of both the vehicle and its occupants ensued, uncovering a cache of illegal substances and drug-related paraphernalia.

Among the seized items were various bags containing approximately 200 grams of Fentanyl, carrying a street value estimated to range between $10,000 and $20,000. Additionally, deputies discovered around 140 grams of Methamphetamine, with a street value estimated to range from $1,400 to $4,200. The finding not only linked the occupants to the drug trade but also intensified the charges they faced.

All four women were taken into custody and transported to the Dambacher Detention Center (DDC) for further processing. However, the investigation did not end there. During the intake process at the DDC, deputies made a discovery when additional Fentanyl was found concealed in Marshae Wolf’s bra. This further compounded the charges against the suspects.

Alyssa Hoyopatubbi, Gina Cook, Jessica Timko, and Marshae Wolf were all booked on a litany of charges, including possession of a narcotic controlled substance with the intent to sell, transporting a narcotic controlled substance, transporting a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance with the intent to sell, and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. Hoyopatubbi, already sought on an outstanding warrant, now faced additional charges stemming from the incident. Similarly, Wolf faced charges for bringing a controlled substance into jail, in addition to the fresh charges. Furthermore, Cook had an existing misdemeanor warrant from an outside agency, leading to her booking on additional charges as well