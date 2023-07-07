Volunteer Days Scheduled At Oak Terrace Navigation Center

Former Oak Terrace Memory Care building off Highway 108 in Soulsbyville View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County government leaders are hoping that volunteers will come out and help clean up the Oak Terrace Building in Soulsbyville which will eventually house a Navigation Center for transitional housing.

Click here to read an earlier story about the county’s 3-2 vote to purchase the $2-million building.

Homeless Services Coordinator Michael Roberson reports, “Volunteers are needed to clean and organize kitchens, laundry rooms, and bedrooms, move lightweight furniture, and sort through supplies. All the work is inside and there is something for everyone to do.”

The plan is to open the facility this coming Fall.

The community volunteer days are Thursday, July 20, and Friday, July 21. People can sign up by going here, or just show up, according to Roberson. The hours are 8am-5pm, people can stop by for as long as they choose.