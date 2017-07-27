Update: Aircraft Emergency Closes Runway At Calaveras County Airport

Update at 4 p.m.: Emergency responders are on the scene of a plane crash at the Calaveras County Airport located on the 3600 block of Carol Kennedy Road off Highway 49. The runway remains closed but an airport official tells Clake Broadcasting that the plane will be towed off the runway to a hanger in about a half hour then the runway will be reopened.

The CHP reports no injuries in the aircraft emergency as the pilot was able to walk away from the plane. However, the runway has been shut down as the aircraft on landing skidded along its bottom and came to rest at the end of it. There was fuel leaking from the aircraft but the CHP indicates it was stopped and very little fuel was spilled.

Update at 1:50 p.m.: The CHP reports no injuries in the aircraft emergency as the pilot was able to walk away from the plane. However, the runway has been shut down as the aircraft came to rest at the end of it and there was a fuel leak. The CHP indicates that the leak has been stopped and very little fuel was spilled. It is unclear at this time as to whether the plane was taking off or landing.

Original post at 1:20 p.m.: San Andreas, CA — Emergency responders are racing to the Calaveras County Airport after the CHP reported a plane crash.

The airport is in the San Andreas area located on the 3600 block of Carol Kennedy Road off Highway 49. Cal Fire dispatch has indicated that upon impact the plane slid to the end of the runway and the pilot was able to escape from the cockpit. There is no word on possible injuries. CAL Fire reports the plane was leaking fuel onto the runway. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

