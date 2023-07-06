Mother Lode Fair Attendance And Livestock Results

2023 Mother Lode Fair Livestock Auction View Photos

Sonora, CA — The extremely hot temperatures may have kept some people from visiting the Mother Lode Fair, based on the gate figures.

Fair Manager Kim Helmbold reports that an estimated 9,500 people visited the fair over the four-day period (June 30-July 3). She says it was “down slightly” from a year ago.

Sunday’s junior livestock auction brought in $810,815. The number is similar to 2021, but notably down from last year’s record-breaking auction, which saw bids totaling $1.1-million. There was still an enthusiastic crowd on hand at the auction to help support the work of the youth in the community. A total of 267 lots were sold.

This year’s theme was “Comin’ in Hot – Show Us What You Got.”