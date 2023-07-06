Clear
90.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mother Lode Fair Attendance And Livestock Results

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
2023 Mother Lode Fair Livestock Auction

2023 Mother Lode Fair Livestock Auction

Photo Icon View Photos

Sonora, CA — The extremely hot temperatures may have kept some people from visiting the Mother Lode Fair, based on the gate figures.

Fair Manager Kim Helmbold reports that an estimated 9,500 people visited the fair over the four-day period (June 30-July 3). She says it was “down slightly” from a year ago.

Sunday’s junior livestock auction brought in $810,815. The number is similar to 2021, but notably down from last year’s record-breaking auction, which saw bids totaling $1.1-million. There was still an enthusiastic crowd on hand at the auction to help support the work of the youth in the community. A total of 267 lots were sold.

This year’s theme was “Comin’ in Hot – Show Us What You Got.”

  • 2023 Mother Lode Fair
  • 2023 Mother Lode Fair Junior Livestock Auction
  • 2023 Mother Lode Fair
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 