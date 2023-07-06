Second Week In July Events

Strawberry Music Festival Event Photo View Photo

There are several events planned for the second weekend in July.

Jamestown Farmers Market is each Thursday from 4 pm to 8 pm, and the Twain Harte Mountain Air Market is also Thursday from 4 to 7 pm. Friday evening is the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market and the Angels Camp Farmers Market is Friday Nights from 5 to 8 pm.

Groveland’s Movies in the Park will feature Top Gun: Maverick this Friday. The event is hosted by the Groveland Community Service District and the showing will begin at Mary Laveroni Park at dusk.

The annual First Friday Concert in the Park series, hosted by Murphys Community Club, will feature Two Hoots and a Hollar this week. Details on the event and the other bands scheduled to play are in the event listing here.

Meet at Bald Mountain Helitack Base for a tour of the heavens from a star-studded location with local astronomers. The location is east of Long Barn, on Hwy 108, bring a chair or blanket to this all-ages Star Gazing event detailed here.

There will be a Wildflower Walk Friday from 10 am to 11 am at the Dodge Ridge Ski Resort. Join Stanislaus National Forest Rangers for a leisurely walk to find and identify wildflowers. Event organizers say, “Bring your curiosity and questions.” Later Friday afternoon learn more about the natural history of the Stanislaus National Forest at the Woodsy Owls Nature Table in the Pinecrest Lake Day Use Area. Details are here. Saturday is a Pinecrest Evening Program featuring Tri County Wildlife and live animals.

In Sonora, it is Second Saturday along Washington Street, participating galleries, restaurants, and shops will offer a blend of art, live music performers, and demonstrations. This Saturday take a tour from 4 to 6 pm of the Red Church, established in 1859, it is California’s 139th Historical Landmark built on top of Bonanza Mine. The Blue Zones Project will be at Courthouse Park with a booth to get people to move using Hula Hoops. There will also be a class on how to make plantable paper out of recycled paper and seeds. At Coffil Park a no-host bar opens at 7 pm and the Summer Concert is Star Dogs beginning at 8 pm. Look for Second Saturday Art Night banners up and down Washington Street.

The second Saturday of every month is also Gold Rush Days at Columbia State Historic Park. The event opens special exhibits, stores, and residences not regularly open to the public. Throughout town, you will discover park docents in period attire interpreting what it looked, felt, and sounded like during the California Gold Rush.

If you’re lucky, the gambling table will be set up on the boardwalk for everyone to try their hand at betting against a mining camp gambler.

The Community Night Market in Copperopolis is taking place this Saturday evening July 8th starting at 6 pm.

The Sonora Farmers Market is held Saturday mornings and the Murphys Certified Farmers’ Market runs every Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm at the Murphys Community Park.

Twain Harte’s Concerts in the Pines starts at 6 pm this Saturday with California Creedence, a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band with John Fogerty tributes and Billboard top 40 songs. The band performs on an elevated stage with a paved area at its base for dancing. There will be vendors selling drinks, pizza, and other tasty foods, and plenty of room for lawn chairs in the grassy area.

The Tuolumne Open Air/Farmers Market is open each Wednesday through the summer with the July 12 Concerts in the Park featuring Jim Anderson and the Rebels, an Elvis Tribute Band.

Railtown 1897 Historic State Park is open