Small ‘Jupiter Fire’ Located In Wilderness Of Stanislaus National Forest

By B.J. Hansen
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County, CA — Numerous resources from the US Forest Service, and CAL Fire, are responding to a vegetation fire this morning that has been located in an isolated wilderness region between Highways 4 and 108.

Forest Service Spokesperson Ben Cossel says it is being referred to as the “Jupiter Fire.”

It is located in the vicinity of Forest Road 3N13 and Italian Bar Road, outside the unincorporated community of Jupiter.

Cossel reports that the fire is approximately 30 feet by 100 feet, and it is burning in Manzanita and logs. He notes that no structures are immediately threatened. A heavy response of resources is headed to the area.

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.

