Major Injuries Reported From Mi Wuk Village House Fire

The Mi-Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District View Photo

Mi Wuk Village, CA — Details are still preliminary about a house fire that occurred Sunday evening along Haipo Drive, near the intersection of Haipo Court, in Mi Wuk Village.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Ashley Boujikian confirms that dispatch started to receive numerous calls around eight o’clock about a house fire, and what sounded like “several explosions.”

The Mi Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District was the lead agency that worked to extinguish the house fire, but officials were not immediately available this morning to provide any specific details.

TCSO spokesperson Boujikian was able to add, “There were no evacuations needed. There was one victim with major injuries who was flown out for treatment of his injuries.”

We will update the story as more information becomes available.