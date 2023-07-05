Clear
93.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Yosemite Officials Searching For Missing Man

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Hayden T. Klemenok

Hayden T. Klemenok

Photo Icon View Photo

Yosemite, CA — The National Park Service reports that a man went missing earlier this week while recreating in Yosemite National Park.

Hayden T. Klemenok was backpacking with a group of friends on Sunday at Upper Chilnualna Fall.

At around 2 pm he went into a creek near the trail junction, and he went missing. A search is ongoing, as the National Park Service states, “His whereabouts are currently unknown.”

Klemenok is reportedly a resident of Southern California. He was wearing the clothing pictured in the first photo: tan, brimmed hat, white sunglasses, red t-shirt, blue swimming trunks, and white Adidas shoes.

Anyone who was hiking around Upper Chilnualna Fall on or after July 2 is encouraged to call Yosemite National Park Dispatch at 209-379-1992 or email YOSE_Desk_Officer@nps.gov. The NPS adds, “Simply knowing where you went and when you were there may help us focus the search, whether you saw anyone or not.”

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 