Yosemite Officials Searching For Missing Man

Yosemite, CA — The National Park Service reports that a man went missing earlier this week while recreating in Yosemite National Park.

Hayden T. Klemenok was backpacking with a group of friends on Sunday at Upper Chilnualna Fall.

At around 2 pm he went into a creek near the trail junction, and he went missing. A search is ongoing, as the National Park Service states, “His whereabouts are currently unknown.”

Klemenok is reportedly a resident of Southern California. He was wearing the clothing pictured in the first photo: tan, brimmed hat, white sunglasses, red t-shirt, blue swimming trunks, and white Adidas shoes.

Anyone who was hiking around Upper Chilnualna Fall on or after July 2 is encouraged to call Yosemite National Park Dispatch at 209-379-1992 or email YOSE_Desk_Officer@nps.gov. The NPS adds, “Simply knowing where you went and when you were there may help us focus the search, whether you saw anyone or not.”