Quantcast
Fire Alert help information
Clear
96.3 ° F
Full Weather

Update: Vegetation Fire in Tuolumne County False Alarm

Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo
Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo Photo Icon Enlarge
07/25/2017 3:00 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Update at 3 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that crews checked around the area of the reported vegetation fire by a home and found no flames.

Original post at 2:30 p.m.: Soulsbyville, CA –Air and ground resources are heading to a possible vegetation fire in Tuolumne County  off Highway 108 in the Soulsbybville area. CAL Fire reports it is a grass fire in the 17000  block of Valley Oak Drive near Spanish Grant Road off Longeway Road and the highway.  A caller reported seeing smoke coming from near a home. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
17300 Valley Oak Drive

loading map - please wait...

17300 Valley Oak Drive 38.002075, -120.269666 17327 Valley Oak Drive, Sonora, CA, United States (Directions)
© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.