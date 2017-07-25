Update: Vegetation Fire in Tuolumne County False Alarm

Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo Enlarge

Update at 3 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that crews checked around the area of the reported vegetation fire by a home and found no flames.

Original post at 2:30 p.m.: Soulsbyville, CA –Air and ground resources are heading to a possible vegetation fire in Tuolumne County off Highway 108 in the Soulsbybville area. CAL Fire reports it is a grass fire in the 17000 block of Valley Oak Drive near Spanish Grant Road off Longeway Road and the highway. A caller reported seeing smoke coming from near a home. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

