Independence Day Celebrations In Mother Lode

Columbia’s annual 4th of July Celebration View Photo

Columbia, CA — Various events are taking place across the Mother Lode today to celebrate Independence Day.

Columbia’s Glorious Fourth of July Celebration begins with a flag-raising ceremony and black powder musket salute at Columbia State Park at 11 am. The day-long event, hosted by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, will include a concert and activities like a watermelon eating competition, a five-way tug of war, egg relays, and a greased pole competition.

This morning there will be a free Fourth of July concert at 10 am presented by the Calaveras Community Band at the Angels Camp Museum at 753 South Main Street.

At 11 am will be the Mokelumne Hill Fourth of July Parade. Prior to the event, from 7:30 – 10:30 am, is the Veterans District Pancake breakfast at the Town Hall. There will also be kids’ games in the park and music after the parade. More details can be found on the events page.