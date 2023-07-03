Lightning-Caused Bone Fire Has Burned Over 250 Acres In Forest

Bone Fire in Stanislaus National Forest View Photos

Groveland, CA – The lightning-caused Bone Fire in an isolated area of the Stanislaus National Forest continues to burn.

As earlier reported here, it was sparked on June 15, and since then the blaze has been monitored and managed by fire crews as it is helping to reduce fuels northwest of Cherry Lake in the Groveland Ranger District. Forest fire officials report that, to date, 281 acres have burned. They added, “Overnight winds last night increased the potential for spot fires on the 2N05 road. This morning, crews took extra precautions and concentrated on the 2N05 road, holding fire and patrolling for spot fires. Once the concerns for spot fires were eliminated, crews cleaned up unburned pockets of fuel along the eastern edge of the 2NO5 road.”

Fire crews began ignitions on the north side of the fire, and that work will continue into the evening. Even with higher temperatures and lower relative humidity, all fire objectives are being met, according to fire officials. They note that the goal is to fully contain the blaze at approximately 900 acres. The total personnel continuing to work the fire is 80.