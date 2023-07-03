Gann Fire Containment Climbs

Gann Fire In Valley Springs View Photo

Valley Spring, CA – The Gann Fire burning near Hogan Dam Road and Quartz Hill Drive in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County has grown in size and containment.

The blaze has grown from 90 to 105 acres and gone from 20% last night to 60% contained this morning. Three structures near the blaze were initially threatened. The fire is still burning in steep and rugged terrain. Crews will continue to construct and reinforce lines while working toward full containment today. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

Resources that are assisting in battling the blaze are Calaveras Consolidated Fire, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. Calaveras County OES, CHP, U.S. Forest Service-Stanislaus National Forest, New Hogan Lake, Bureau of Land Management-California, Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit.