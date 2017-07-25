Injury Traffic Accidents In Calaveras County

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — There were a couple of significant traffic accidents that occurred recently in Calaveras County.

Early Saturday morning, at 3:30am, 51-year-old John Edward Vlatko of Lathrop drove off O’Byrnes Ferry Road, north of Black Creek Drive, and went down a dirt embankment and into a barbed wire fence and tree. He sustained “moderate injuries” and was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.

On Sunday afternoon, at around 4pm, 21-year-old Gustavo Zavala of Stockton was driving a 2011 Chevy pickup truck in the Eucalyptus Day Use area at the South Shore of Lake Camanche. The CHP reports that Zavala was traveling at around 5 mph when a four-year-old girl, identified by the CHP as Yarertzi Hernandez of Modesto, walked into his path of travel. The front right wheel partially ran over the girl and caused “moderate injuries” to her. She was transported to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic