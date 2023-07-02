Electrical Fire Forces Foothill Pediatrics To Relocate To Health Pavilion

Adventist Health Sonora's new Health Pavilion and Diana J. White Cancer Institute View Photo

Sonora, CA — Adventist Health Sonora reports that an electrical fire ignited in the air conditioning unit at Foothill Pediatrics on Cabezut Road on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was quickly contained, during the three o’clock hour, preventing major damage from occurring to the building. However, the electricity and air conditioning remain out, so Foothill Pediatrics will operate out of the Health Pavilion at 900 Mono Way in Sonora for the foreseeable future.

Patients with appointments on Monday, July 3, are being rescheduled, so the change takes effect after the Independence Day holiday. Patients/families with questions can call the office at 209-532-5524.